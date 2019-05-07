Andreas Robinson is the latest player to leave the Hawks.

The midfielder has called time in his near three-and-a-half years at Westleigh Park, despite the offer to remain at the club.

New manager Paul Doswell was keen for the 26-year-old to remain for next season’s National League South campaign.

However, the student, who is studying physiotherapy at the University of Winchester, was unable to commit to Doswell’s plans of holding morning training sessions three times a week at Westleigh Park.

Robinson joins Mike Carter, Theo Lewis, Ryan Woodford, Ed Harris, Chris Paul Jordan Rose and Rory Williams in leaving the Hawks.

It is understood that Ben Dudzinki, Josh Huggins, Matt Patterson and Joe Quigley are also set to depart.

Wes Fogen is out of contract but is yet to make a decision on his future.

Amongst the departures, Doswell today announced the signing of centre-back Dean Beckwith from Sutton.