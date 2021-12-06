Arsenal midfielder tackles future and challenges of Portsmouth loan stay

The Arsenal midfielder believes what lies ahead for him this season is out of his hands, with his parent club possessing a January recall.

Azeez came in for just his fifth start of the season in the Blues’ disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Harrogate Town.

Danny Cowley has made it clear he would like to keep the England under-20 international for the season, but Azeez isn’t prepared to look too far head.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘I’m here. While I’m here I will always give 100 per cent.

‘We’re in December at the moment and I’m focusing on the league games and making sure I can give the best account of myself.

‘As I always say, when I’m on the pitch I will give 100 per cent, what happens off the pitch is what it is.

‘I don’t know what is going to happen, but I will keep enjoying all the time I’m in this environment.

Miguel Azeez

‘I can’t really disclose what will happen anyway, it’s confidential between the two clubs.

‘The gaffer is a really nice guy and it’s good to hear the compliments.

‘They (Arsenal) are always asking how I’m going and the loan manager got in touch with me before this game wishing me good luck. We have a good communication.

‘Whatever happens, while I’m here I’ll give my all and give a good account of myself.’

Azeez feels whatever happens moving forward, his Pompey loan has aided his development with big expectations over what he can achieve in the game.

He added: ‘Of course I’m learning. I’m the type of guy who feeds off information.

‘I can learn anywhere and I feel I can learn here and I am learning here.

‘There’s different aspects of the game in this league.

‘It’s different to the Premier League and it brings different challenges.

‘It’s different to age group football. These guys are men.

‘Going from 23s football to this is completely different.

‘I’ve had a few games in the first team here and Arsenal and it’s completely different.

‘I’ve been playing against boys and now playing against men.

‘I’m a strong boy though, and I’m capable of dealing with it.’

Designed with Pompey fans in mind