Ashton nets twice on his return as Baffins Milton end losing run

Baffins Milton Rovers edged out rock bottom Solent University 3-2 in the top flight of the Wessex League at the PMC Stadium.

Baffins boss Steve Leigh was pleased to see his side return to winning ways - helped by two goals from his son, Ashton.

‘We changed our formation and only had one training session to work on it,' said Leigh, whose side had failed to score in losing their previous three games.

'I felt we did well to take on board what was required.’

Baffins took the lead in the second minute when a throw in by the corner flag was worked back to Tommy Stutt, whose cross was fired home from an acute angle by Leigh, returning from a spell at Bognor Regis.

Their lead lasted less than 60 seconds, though, as Samuel Komora slotted past home keeper Cameron Scott.

Baffins - who had lost top scorer Jason Parish to AFC Portchester the previous day - retained the lead in the sixth minute when a quick free-kick from Leigh saw Rudy Blankson ride a challenge before netting.

Solent levelled again on 35 minutes when Brandon Miller was penalised for a foul and Luke Mitchell converted a penalty.

Baffins regained the lead just before the hour mark when the ball was worked wide to substitute Callum Dart and his cross was finished off at the back post by Leigh.

'We conceded two poor goals defensively, which is something we will work on,’ said Steve Leigh. 'However, we created a lot going forward, which is always pleasing.

'We we are fortunate that we have time on our side, as this is a very young squad.'

Fareham Town crashed to a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Christchurch at Cams Alders.

There was no way back for the Reds after conceding two goals in as many minutes in the first half.

After falling further behind after the restart, all the hosts could manage was a consolation from Simon Woods.

Goals from Dec Seiden, Jay Ripiner, James Franklyn and Jack Chandler earned fourth-placed United Services Portsmouth a 4-2 home win against Whitchurch in Division One.

Portsmouth – just two points behind leaders Hythe & Dibden - are now the leading scorers in the second tier with 30 goals from 10 games.

Petersfield Town won 2-0 at Newport IOW with goals from Ryan Kennedy and Marvin Orepo.