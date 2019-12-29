Away the lads! Hawks stay unbeaten on the road in National South League action after victory at Hungerford

Paul Doswell lauded another outstanding away performance as the Hawks cruised to a 3-1 National League South win at Hungerford Town.

First half goals from Alfie Rutherford, Danny Kedwell and Wes Fogden put the visitors in command before the hosts bagged a late consolation.

Hawks remain unbeaten away from home in the league - a remarkable achievement and one only Liverpool and Sheffield United among clubs in the top six tiers can emulate.

Doswell enthused: ‘It is another brilliant away performance.

'With the chances we had at the start of the second half, we could easily have scored seven or eight.

'We look a real threat going forward.

'It is never an easy place to play on a difficult pitch and we drilled into the players that they couldn't just turn up and expect to win.

'In these games you have to be prepared to battle.

'That showed in the first 15 minutes when they put a lot of long throws into our area.

'I felt we defended them well.

'It was a good reaction after the game at Braintree and we showed a lot more concentration in our defending.'

Three first half goals ended the game as a contest.

The breakthrough arrived in the 24th minute courtesy of Rutherford with a 'poacher’s’ goal from a free-kick.

Seven minutes before the break, Kedwell extended the lead with an unstoppable 30-yard half-volley on the turn for his ninth league goal of the campaign.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Fogden produced the killer blow with another wonderful strike to seal a sixth away league win in nine games in 2019/20.

'Alfie's goal was a proper striker’s finish with his bravery getting him in front of the goalkeeper,' said Doswell.

'Kedwell's strike was right up there with the best, but our third goal was the best.

'That gave us the opportunity to see the game out in the second half.

'It meant that we didn't have to over commit but still their goalkeeper had to make two or three brilliant saves to keep them in it.'

Despite the win, Hawks remain fifth - eight points behind leaders Wealdstone but with two games in hand. They have up to four games in hand on some of the teams above them.

'Overall there is a real feelgood factor running through the club,' said Doswell.

'Once again we had a lot of great support with around 150 fans making the trip to Berkshire.

'That makes a big difference and can sometimes be worth a goal to you.'

Hawks are back in action on New Year’s Day with a tough encounter at sixth-placed Weymouth.