Have your say

The Hawks maintained their unbeaten away record with a 3-1 National South win against St Albans City at Clarence Park.

First half goals from Jonah Ayunga and Danny Kedwell, from the penalty spot, put the visitors in command.

Saints pulled a goal back 12 minutes after the break but Ayunga restored the two-goal advantage with his second goal of the game.

An excellent chance fell to Ayunga after two minutes inside the home penalty area but his effort was parried behind for a corner.

The Hawks applied early pressure and the Saints were fortunate to clear the ball from a corner.

The pressure finally counted when the visitors took a deserved 19th-minute lead from a corner.

Andy Drury delivered the ball to the near post and after a scramble Ayunga squeezed the ball home from close range.

It was the front man’s 10th league goal of the season.

The Hawks remained in command and Drury fired a low 25-yard shot inches past the post.

St Albans had the ball in the net on 33 minutes but Paul Doswell’s side were saved by an offside flag.

Six minutes before the break Bradley Tarbuck let fly from 30 yards and keeper Dean Snedker did well to push away at full stretch.

The Hawks extended their lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot.

Kedwell was brought down inside the area and the striker picked himself up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Jake Flannigan replaced the injured Tarbuck at the start of the second half.

St Albans started the second period well and keeper Ross Worner turned away a strike from Albert Adu.

On 51 minutes Ayunga powered through but shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The home side were starting to enjoy more of the play and on 57 minutes pulled a goal back.

Oliver Sprague crossed low from the left and Scott Shulton tapped the ball in from close range.

The visitors restored their two-goal lead on 69 minutes, though, when AYUNGA touched in a cross-shot from Flannigan.

Worner made a superb double-save from a penalty five minutes from time.