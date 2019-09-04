Ayunga at the double as Hawks reclaim second place

Hawks stretched their unbeaten start to nine games with a 3-1 win against basement side Hungerford Town at Westleigh Park tonight.

Top scorer Jonah Ayunga grabbed a brace with Josh Taylor also finding the net as the hosts reclaimed second place in the Vanarama National South - five points behind Wealdstone.

Boss Paul Doswell was forced to make three changes to his starting line-up with Andy Drury, Simon Walton and Rorie Deacon ruled out by injury. Bradley Tarbuck, Dean Beckwith and Benny Read replaced them with new Yeovil loan signing Ryan Seager on the bench.

Both goalkeepers were in action in the opening six minutes.

Hungerford 'keeper Adam Siviter went full length to palm away Nicky Bailey's 20-yard free kick.

At the other end Ross Worner got down well to keep out a fierce low drive from Matt Jones.

The Hawks maintained their quick tempo and took a seventh minute lead.

Siviter could only push away a well-struck shot from Alfie Rutherford and the onrushing Josh Talor slid in the rebound.

Seager didn’t have to wait long for his debut as he replaced a limping Rutherford after 15 minutes.

Seven minutes later Hawks tightened their grip on the game with a second goal.

Read was the architect with a superb burst and cross from the byline which found Ayunga, who scored with a thumping shot on the turn.

Hungerford pulled a goal back on 34 minutes when ex-Eastleigh striker James Constable turned in a shot across the face of goal.

Hawks restored their two-goal lead nine minutes into the second period.

Ayunga ran the ball into the net from point-blank range after Siviter fumbled a low cross from Anthony Straker.

Read was denied by a flying save as the Hawks went close to extending their lead, while

Ayunga was denied his hat-trick by the crossbar in the final minute.

The Hawks Academy open their FA Youth Cup campaign against Winchester City tonight at Westleigh Park (7-30pm).

Hawks : Worner, Read, Straker, Beckwith, Magri, Fogden, Ayunga, Tarbuck, Bailey, Taylor, Rutherford. Substitutes: Walton, Kedwell, Latham, Cook, Seager.