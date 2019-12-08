'Bad day at the office' as United Services Portsmouth's unbeaten home record is ended by Downton

Have your say

Glenn Turnbull conceded United Services Portsmouth got what they deserved in their Wessex League Division One defeat to Downton.

The league leaders saw their unbeaten home record this season ended as the visitors ran out emphatic 4-2 winners.

Daniel Savage, Diego Roberto Avila, Robbie Owen and Thomas Moseley grabbed the goals to take third-placed Downton to victory.

And Turnbull, whose team remain top of the table despite the defeat, admitted US Portsmouth did not deserve anything from the game.

He said: ‘We just had a real bad day at the office.

‘There are absolutely no qualms.

‘They just came and did a job on us.

‘Downton obviously did a bit of homework.

‘They really got amongst us early doors.

‘We speak about having control and not trying to get involved.

‘We badge it as having fire in the belly and ice in the brain.

‘But we just tried to mix it up with Downton, but they were better at it than us.’

Goalkeeper Tom Price saved a penalty inside the opening 10 minutes, only for Moseley to slot home the rebound.

But US Portsmouth were quickly back on terms, with Tom Jeffes striking on 11 minutes.

Savage netted just before half time to restore Downton’s advantage.

Further strikes from Roberto Avila and Owen in the second half saw US Portsmouth go 4-1 behind.

Jeffes netted three minutes from the end, but that just proved to be a consolation.

US Portsmouth are not back in action until December 21 when they host New Milton Town.

And boss Turnbull believes the break has come at the worst possible time for his squad.

We’ve got a clear next week.

‘It’s a bit rubbish now.

‘We’ve got two weeks, but we’ll regroup.

‘We’ll train twice this week and get the players in over the weekend.

‘We’ll train a couple of in the week before the game against New Milton.

‘We’ll try to put it right against them.’