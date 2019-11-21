Bad news for Hampshire Premier League defenders – ‘pest’ Danny is back at Paulsgrove

The striker who netted 60 goals at a ratio of more than one a game for Paulsgrove has returned.

Danny Lane this week rejoined the club who his firepower helped to win both the Hampshire Premier League title and Hampshire Intermediate Cup in 2017/18.

Lane struck 25 goals in 24 games for Paulsgrove that season after starting it with 10 goals in 13 matches for Hayling United.

Only one player scored more in the HPL top flight than he did that term - Liss’s Josh Benfield, the current Fareham striker (and former Paulsgrove favourite) who netted 37 times.

Lane was particularly lethal in the closing weeks of the campaign, firing three goals against Liphook (8-0) and Colden Common (6-2) as well as four in a 6-2 romp at Winchester Castle.

Last season, Lane belted 35 goals in only 34 games in all competitions.

That haul included four against Liss (5-2) and trebles against Athletico Romsey (13-2) and Winchester Castle again (5-0).

Only three players in the HPL scored more than Lane last term - Bush Hill’s Mark Barker (62) and Infinity pair Jamie White (50) and Danny Phillips (39).

‘It’s great to have Danny back,’ said Grove boss Wayne Grant. ‘He joined Midhurst last summer but now he’s got a family on the way he phoned me up and asked if he could come back as he lives locally.

‘Danny’s a pest, that’s the best word I can use to describe him. He’s constantly running and never gives the opposition a minute’s peace.’

Grant has also assembled a new-look management structure.

He has this week brought in Gary Gibson, who recently left HPL strugglers Liss, as one of two assistant managers alongside Darren Lamb.

‘I actually approached Gary in the summer and asked if he wanted to join us,’ said Grant. ‘But he said he didn’t want to leave Liss.’

Paulsgrove aim for a third straight HPL win against fast-improving Winchester Castle this weekend.

Last Saturday, a single Gary Jeffrey goal was enough to beat Hayling and lift them - temporarily - into joint top spot.

‘Dan Bishop has got a fantastic young squad at Hayling,’ Grant said. ‘They will upset a few of the top teams this season. I can see them finishing top six this season and giving the top three a real go next season.’