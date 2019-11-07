Baffins boss Leigh ‘looking for a reaction’ after FA Vase exit … Fareham aim for the joy of six

Baffins Milton Rovers visit Lymington Town hoping to bounce back from their dramatic FA Vase exit.

A last minute penalty condemned Baffins to a 3-2 defeat against Bradford Town on Wednesday.

Manager Steve Leigh insists his players can't afford to feel sorry for themselves.

'I am looking for a reaction because we can be so much better,' said Leigh.

'It is vital that we put the FA Vase behind us and be prepared to stand up and be counted.

'We couldn't have a tougher game than this under the circumstances.

'Lymington are a top side and we will have to be prepared to roll our sleeves up and battle.

'It will be interesting to see which players make themselves available.'

The visitors are without midfielder George Way, who failed a fitness test prior to Bradford’s visit on his groin injury.

Resurgent Fareham Town travel to face Brockenhurst (3pm).

Pete Stiles feels the Reds can approach the game with confidence after five successive wins.

Fareham have won three Wessex games in a row and also progressed in the Russell Cotes and Portsmouth Senior Cups.

‘All the players are chomping at the bit to try and keep it going,’ said Stiles.

'We have started to eradicate the stupid mistakes and that has made a big difference.'

Ash Tattersall is unavailable and Luke Slade is an injury doubt after going off in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 PSC win over Hayling United.

Connor Messenbird returns from a one-match ban.

In Division One third-placed US Portsmouth visit seventh-placed Alton Town.