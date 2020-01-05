Baffins boss refuses to blame ‘shocking’ defensive display on state of PMC Stadium pitch

Baffins Milton Rovers boss Steve Leigh refused to use his side’s long lay off as an excuse for their 4-1 home defeat against Lymington Town.

'We allowed Lymington to turn it into a battle and we came off second best,' said Leigh after Baffins’ first game since December 7 ended with their heaviest home league defeat since November 2017.

'After 15 minutes the pitch had cut up so badly we might as well had been playing at Bransbury Park.

'The pitch was so soft that it became a mudbath.

'After the first 20 minutes we lost our shape and our discipline.

'Defensively we were shocking and our two central defenders looked as if they had never played the game before.

'Our consolation goal came on the one occasion we moved the ball quickly and left them standing like statues.

'We didn't do that anywhere near enough.'

Rudi Blankson grabbed Baffins’ consolation, while Ali Zintany (2), Darren Ritchie and Luke Churchill netted for the New Forest visitors, who had lost 4-2 at home to Baffins back in November.

Meanwhile, the pitch at the PMC Stadium remains a big concern and Leigh questioned whether the game should have been played at all.

After their first home league game since the end of October, the boss said: 'Just because there wasn't any surface water doesn't make it playable.

'It was so soft and it cut up so badly that in the end it was like playing a Sunday League game.

'We have spent a lot of money and time on the pitch but now it is cut to shreds again.

'Our big challenge this week is trying to repair the damage so that next week’s home game can go ahead’

Baffins have three home games scheduled between now and the end of the month.

In addition to welcoming Fleet Town next weekend, they are due to host Brockenhurst in the Wessex League Cup on January 14 and Hampshire Premier Leaguers Paulsgrove in the Portsmouth Senior Cup on January 22.