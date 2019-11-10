Baffins boss rings the changes and gets response he was after following FA Vase exit

Baffins Milton Rovers provided the perfect response to their FA Vase exit with a storming 4-2 Wessex Premier win at Lymington Town.

The visitors stunned their hosts with a dramatic fightback after trailing by two goals in the first half to move up to third place.

A sloppy start saw much-changed Baffins concede twice to Steve Flynn and Sam House and the visitors were fortunate not to trail by more.

Baffins crucially pulled a goal back a minute before the interval.

A Robbie Taw corner eventually reached defender Ben Spranger, who fired his low shot into the net through a crowded goalmouth.

Baffins dominated the second half from the start and made their superiority count.

Substitute Rudi Blankson equalised minutes after going on and on the hour mark Spranger - on only his fourth start for the club - notched his second with a thumping header from a corner.

Baffins sealed the win two minutes from the end - against the side who had beaten them 2-0 at home in the Hampshire Senior Cup in September - when Taw scored from close-range.

'I asked for a response and got one,' said Baffins boss Steve Leigh.

'Six changes were made from the team in midweek and to come away from Lymington with a win is a fantastic result.’

Leigh brought in Corey Burns, Junior Kamara, Dale Mason, Josh Dean, Jamie White and Spranger to the starting XI that had started against Bradford Town in the FA Vase three days earlier.

Out went Charlie Williamson, Aaron Grimshaw, Blu Boam, Kieran Carter, George Burgess and Blankson.

'All the players who came in have been chomping at the bit for their chance,’ said the boss.

'After a poor start we grew into the game and our goal just before half-time was important.

'In the second half there was only ever going to be one winner.'

Fareham Town's game at Brockenhurst and Horndean's home game against Bashley were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Because of Sholing’s FA Trophy commitments, Horndean’s scheduled Russell Cotes Cup trip to Southampton tomorrow has been postponed as well.