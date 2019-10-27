Baffins boss salutes ‘football of the highest standard’ in 3-0 home win over Shaftesbury

Baffins Milton Rovers moved back into the top five of the Wessex Premier after a 3-0 victory against Shaftesbury at the PMC Stadium.

Manager Steve Leigh purred: ‘Some of the football we played in the opening 45 minutes was of the highest standard we have played this season.

'Considering the weather conditions, the ball flowed neatly and rapidly down both wings and the visitors couldn't cope with our movement.

'In the second half for some reason we decided to take that extra touch, or just tried to play the killer ball, instead of taking the simple option.

'The hard work on the training ground is starting to pay off.

'Things are really starting to click and can only get better.'

Baffins started the game playing into the wind and rain but it was no surprise when they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 13 minutes.

Only three minutes had passed when Callum Dart gave Baffins the lead.

Kieran Carter picked up a poor goal kick and advanced before finding Rudi Blankson, who fed Robbie Taw on the right and his cross was finished off by Dart.

Carter was again involved in the second goal when he helped on a Taw corner and Blankson was first to react to a loose ball in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later and it was 3-0 when Charlie Williamson broke down the right before feeding Dart, who squared the ball for Carter to net.

Home goalkeeper Cameron Scott saved a penalty before the break for a Baffins side who host Stoneham in a league game this Wednesday.