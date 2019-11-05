Baffins boss: This won’t be an FA Vase tie for the faint-hearted’

Steve Leigh is expecting a blood and thunder cup tie as Baffins Milton Rovers take on Bradford Town in the FA Vase at the PMC Stadium on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

The Baffins manager believes the pitch will have a huge bearing on the game.

'With all the rain we've had, the pitch is going to be very heavy,' said Leigh.

'It won't be a game for the faint-hearted.

'We have done everything we can to protect the pitch but some areas are very soft.

'The players will have to be prepared to go out and roll their sleeves up.

'A workmanlike performance is the bare minimum needed.

'We like to get the ball down and play our football but we also have the players capable of battling it out in poor conditions.

'It will be a case of remaining mentally strong and being able to adapt.

'Bradford are a decent side and we can expect to have our work cut out.'

The last thing Baffins want is to have the tie postponed for a second time as that would have serious repercussions.

If that happens, competition rules state the fixture would be reversed.

That would mean a long midweek trip to Wiltshire next week for Leigh's team.

Both teams go into the contest with the incentive of knowing the reward for the winners is another home tie in the third round

The winners will host either Bridgwater Town or Saltash in the last 64.