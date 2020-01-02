Baffins Milton ready ‘to start the season all over again’ against Lymington in the Wessex League

Steve Leigh wants Baffins Milton Rovers to hit the ground running as they return to Wessex Premier action against Lymington Town at the PMC Stadium (3pm).

Baffins have played once in the last five weeks and have not staged a home game since Bradford Town visited in the FA Vase on November 6

Drainage problems at their Eastern Road ground has left the pitch almost permanently waterlogged ever since.

Leigh is hopeful that they can finally stage only their seventh home league game of the season.

'We have been doing a heck of a lot of work to the pitch,' he explained.

'If the rain stays away then, touch wood, we should be able to get the game on.

'My concern is that it will be like starting the season all over again.

'You can do all the training you like but it doesn't give you match sharpness.

'It is important that we get some momentum back and hit the ground running.

'The players are desperate to get back playing and hopefully can get straight back into the swing of things.

'Lymington is a tough first game back because they have good quality up front.’

Lymington top scorer Dom Falco has 15 goals in all competitions this season, while striker Sam House has 13.

House was among the scorers when Baffins won 4-2 at Lymington on November 9.

'There is no pressure on us,’ Leigh continued. ‘We have only slipped down the league because we haven't been playing.

'I couldn't have asked for any more from my youngsters before our enforced break.

'If we can maintain our standards then then we can get back in with a shout for a top six finish.'

Baffins are without suspended trio Tyler Moret, Callum Dart and Josh Dean, while

Leigh will soon be introducing fresh faces.

' I am looking to bring a couple of players in to give the squad more depth,' said Leigh.

'We need that with games coming thick and fast from now on in.'

Horndean can leapfrog seventh placed Portland by beating the Dorset club at Five Heads Park (3pm).

Deans boss Michael Birmingham regards it as an attractive way to start the new year.

'Portland are a good side with a great blend of youth and experience,' he said.

'They have won this league before.

'For me, the second half of the season is about players proving they want to be with us next season.

'We have to be braver as a team.

'Too many times this season we have dropped points from being in a winning position.'

The home side are without Jack Maloney who is ill.

Birmingham is boosted, however, by the return of captain Ash Howes from suspension while Jack Lee and Greg Peel are also available again.