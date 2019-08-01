IT was a five-star super show to get Baffins Milton Rovers up and running for the season, as they took complete control of their opening match away to Amesbury Town.

Taking control of the game right from the first whistle, Rovers took the lead in the 28th minute when Brandon Miller’s cross was cleared out to Callum Glen, who’s ball back into the box was rifled into the roof of the net by Jason Parish..

Just a few minutes later, Jordon Matthews should have done better for the home side when he met a cross-field ball that he somehow managed to fire wide at the near post.

To make matters worse for the hosts, Tyler Moret soon found himself doubling Rovers’ lead in the 32nd minute, when he headed home a pinpoint accurate first-time cross from Robbie Taw.

Parish came close just before the break, but having been found with a cross by Taw he headed wide.

Tommy Tierney extended Rovers’ lead in the 77th minute when he was found by Parish.

He calmly side-stepped the keeper before finding the back of the net.

The game was put beyond doubt in the 84th minute when Tierney rifled home from the spot after substitute Callum Dart had been brought down inside the box.

Rovers’ second penalty came almost on the stroke of full-time and this time it was Parish who stepped up to fire home into the roof of the net.

Amesbury's keeper was sent the wrong way by Tierney and Parish as they took their penalties expertly.

The result sets Rovers up nicely for their derby against Fareham on Tuesday.