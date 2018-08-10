Baffins’ pride ahead of maiden FA Cup tie

STEVE CRIPPS told of his pride ahead of Baffins Milton Rovers’ maiden FA Cup tie.

Steve Leigh’s side tomorrow travel to Wessex League premier division outfit Tadley Calleva in the extra preliminary round of the famous competition.

It’s been a meteoric rise for the club, having only been founded in 2011.

Cripps saluted those who have helped get Baffins where it is today and is relishing the clash.

The chairman said: ‘I’m very proud we are in the FA Cup for the first time.

‘We’re still a young club and it was only last season we were in the FA Vase for the first time.

‘It was always my target to get a clubhouse and into the FA Cup within four years, which we have achieved.

‘Without Tony Male, this wouldn’t have been achievable – he puts a lot of great work in to make sure everything can happen.’

Baffins have made a decent start to the Wessex League premier division campaign.

They earned a goalless stalemate at Shaftsbury on the opening day, before scoring a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at AFC Portchester on Tuesday.

Cripps is confident the PMC Stadium outfit can get a positive result at Tadley Calleva.

He added: ‘We’ve had a good start to the season with draws away at Shaftsbury and Portchester. Although we scored a last-minute goal at Portchester and might seem lucky to get a draw, we should have won the game.

‘Tadley Calleva will be a balanced game, but we can win it.’