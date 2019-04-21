Baffins secure fifth spot… Hordean finish season in style… Fareham bow out with a success

Baffins Milton Rovers sealed a fifth-place finish in the Wessex League premier division with a 2-0 win against Andover New Street at the PMC Stadium.

Tyler Moret struck twice in the first half to set the hosts on their way to victory.

Moret opened his account after eight minutes with a spectacular 30-yard strike.

Eight minutes later he calmly slotted in his second after a Freeman Williams cross was deflected into his path.

Tommy Leigh and Max Paddon were both denied by the crossbar.

The visitors improved in the second half and home goalkeeper Cameron Scott produced several good saves.

Steve Leigh felt Rovers did just enough to win.

The manager said: ‘It was a typical end-of-season game and having taken a two-goal lead into the break, we failed to take full advantage.

‘We cruised through the second half instead of pushing on.

‘Having said that we have finished fifth which is a great effort from the team and we still have a cup final to come.'

Baffins meet Portland United in the Wessex League Cup final at AFC Portchester's Crest Finance Stadium on Monday, May 6.

Meanwhile. runners-up Horndean ended the campaign in style with a 6-1 win against Cowes Sports at Five Heads Park.

Harry Jackson and Alfie Lis hit doubles, wwith Mark Smith and Benny Read also netting.

Fareham Town ended on a high with a 2-1 home win against Bournemouth Poppies.

AFC Portchester brought the curtain down on their disappointing campaign with a 3-1 defeat at Tadley Calleva.

In division one, United Services slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Laverstock & Ford.

Josh Smith and Declan Seiden scored for the Sailors.

Petersfield Town suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Romsey Town.

Gari Judd grabbed the Rams’ consolation goal.