Baffins slip to defeat against Tadley

BAFFINS MILTON ROVERS slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Tadley Calleva in the Wessex League premier division.

Rovers got off to the best possible start when a short-corner routine saw the ball worked to Ashton Lee, whose low cross was turned home at the far post by Tyler YATES after just five minutes.

In the 10th minute, the scores were level when the hosts pumped a free-kick towards Baffins’ area. Brett Denham fed the ball through to Daniel VICKERS, who fired home into the corner past Cameron Scott.

Good pressure from Freeman Williams created an opening for Baffins. He fed in Dale Mason, but had his shot saved by home keeper Sean O’Brien.

Minutes later Tommy Lee looped a header over the crossbar.

Rovers should have regained the lead in the 50th minute when a Ashton Lee corner was initially blocked.

The ball was played out to Tommy Tierney, whose clever effort from the edge of the box was turned behind by O’Brien.

Five minutes later a long throw from Shermal Pettey was flicked on at the near post and scrambled clear.

Midway through the half yet another Baffins set-piece created an opening for Yates, whose header was tipped over the top by O’Brien.

Late in the game and the home keeper was again the saviour to deny Parish by blocking his header.

To make matters worse, with minutes left on the clock, the hosts grabbed the lead trhrough Aaron Parfitt’s deep cross was headed home at the far post by Shaun BALLINGMORE.

On the stroke of full-time Yates again rose to meet a Baffins corner but headed off target. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

– PAUL EDWARDS