Baffins slip to home Wessex League loss

Steve Leigh had few complaints as Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Tadley Calleva at the PMC Stadium.

Leigh felt his team were second best in the Wessex League Premier Division encounter and were fortunate not to lose by more.

'Tadley deserved all three points and should have been out of sight before half time,' grumbled Leigh.

'Somehow we managed to go in at the break on level terms.

'They deservedly got the opening goal early in the second half (through Kieran Maylen), which they deserved for their desire and work rate, both as individuals and as a team.

'We just couldn't match them and fell way short of what I expect from us.

'It showed today that if you don't show work hard and show desire you don't get anything from the game.'

Horndean had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Christchurch after former Pompey winger Jack Maloney – 11 games for the Blues between 2012-2016 - gave them a seventh minute lead at Hurn Bridge.

Michael Birmingham still regarded it as a point gained as the Deans moved above Baffins up to second place behind Alresford.

'In the opening 15 minutes we played some of our best football of the season,' said Birmingham.

'Christchurch had a long throw-in and went very direct after that.

'If anyone had offered me a lift home at half-time I would have taken it because I was bored.'