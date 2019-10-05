Baffins Milton Rovers came out on top of their battle with Solent University, winning 3-2.

Baffins took the lead in the second minute when a throw in by the corner flag was worked back to Tommy Stutt, whose cross was fired home from an accute angle by Ashton Leigh.

Their lead lasted less than 60 seconds though. Ryan Penny slid the ball through for Samuel Komora, who slotted past home keeper Cameron Scott.

Baffins retained the lead in the sixth minute. A quick free-kick from Leigh saw Ruddy Blankson ride a challenge before he slotted home.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when Brandon Miller made what looked like a legal challenge on Tam Demunga.

However, the referee’s assistant ruled that his shirt had been pulled.

Luke Mitchell then stepped up to fire the resulting spot-kick into the left-hand corner of the net, having sent Scott the wrong way.

Baffins regained the lead in the 59th minute when the ball was worked wide to substitute Callum Dart and his cross was finished off at the back post by Leigh.

Rovers thought they should have had a penalty just after the hour mark when Taw's cross was met by Tommy Scutt at the far post and his cross back in appeared to be handled, only for a corner to be given.

Only a fine double save by keeper Scott prevented the visitors from equalising when he first denied Komora with his legs, before turning behind an effort from Mitchell.

Late in the game Scutt played a neat one-two with Dart, however he lifted his effort over the bar.