Baffins will have to do it the hard way in the FA Vase this season

Baffins Milton Rovers will have to do it the hard way if they want to emulate last season’s run to the FA Vase fourth round.

The Portsmouth club have been handed another home draw if they beat visiting Bradford Town in tomorrow’s delayed second round tie.

Steve Leigh’s men will host either Saltash United or Bridgwater Town in the third round at the PMC Stadium.

But Leigh is fully aware of the task Baffins have on their hands before they can think that far ahead.

Bradford are top of the Western League Premier Division - the same level as the Wessex League Premier - with 10 wins from 12 league games. Bridgwater are third.

As for Saltash, they have had a stunning start to their South West Peninsular West Division season.

They have blasted 76 goals in just 15 games - 13 of which they have won. They have struck six times in four of their last five league matches.

Despite that record, they are only second - five points adrift of St Austell but having four matches in hand.

Saltash’s home tie with Bridgwater was rained off at the weekend and, like Baffins, they try again tomorrow.

Petersfield Town host Roman Glass St George in a second round tie tonight. The winners host Warminster - who knocked out AFC Portchester last weekend - in the third round.

Christchurch will host Falmouth if they beat Badshot Lea in their delayed second round tie tonight, while Hamworthy United - the only Wessex club definitely through to the third round - host Plymouth Parkway.