Barry Jeans shows his style with treble for AFC Eastney as Penfold hits double and Bird soars

A hat-trick from Barry Jeans and two goals from Freddy Penfold helped cement AFC Eastney's mid-table position in Portsmouth Sunday League division four with a 6-5 victory against second-placed Freehouse A.

Man of the Match Mark Bird got the other goal for AFC Eastney, writes Paul Oastler.

AFC Southdowns and Broad Oak players argue before a Southdowns player was sent off. Picture: Kevin Shipp

In reply the Freehouse goals were netted by Tom Dunks, Tom Gray Will Connole and two from Freddie Baverstock.

The other game saw Cross Keys Athletic Res score five in their 5-2 victory over bottom club FC Lakeside Res.

In division one leaders Broad Oak Social lost 2-0 to second-placed AFC Southdowns.

It saw Southdowns move to within one point in the race for the title despite going down to 10 men.

Blu Boam scored twice to settle the contest.

North End Cosmos and Bowood shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Division two leaders DCC Utd extended their lead at the top by nine points in a hard fought 1-0 win over Freehouse Res with George Carnell getting the lone goal.

Portsville Park continued their good run of form in division five with a 7-1 win against Fratton Trades Res with goals from Liam Newman, Steven-Lee Robinson, two from Reece Golden and a hat-trick from Dave Webb.

AFC Lovedean will represent the Portsmouth Sunday League in the final of the Hampshire Junior Cup. They overcame AFC Middlecroft winning on penalties.

In terrible conditions Lovedean battled to stay in the game with Middlecroft missing several chances.

Trailing at the break Lovedean scored twice through Luke Hounsell and Dan Neal.

Middlecroft then scored with 10 minutes to go.The game went to penalties and it was Lovedean who held their nerve to secure the place in the final.

Division five champions Jameson Arms booked their place in the Adelaide Cup Final with a 6-2 victory against ACFC.

Jameson went into the break leading 3-2 but despite going down to 10 men in the second half they kept up the pressure to score another three goals.

Goals for Jameson were two each from Frankie Kemp and Harvey Coope and one each for Jack Robinson and Liam Kyle.

In reply Luke Gregory and Steve Ford netted for ACFC.

AFC Southbourne booked their place in the Challenge Cup final with a 5-2 win over fellow senior division side Wicor Mill.

Scoring for Southbourne was Jake Woods plus two goals each for George Gregory and Sam James.