Bells ring out for debutant Peel .. Wooden wins it for AFC Portchester ... Moneyfields let in seven

Greg Peel had a debut to remember as Horndean inflicted a first Wessex Premier defeat of the season on league leaders Alresford Town.

After a goalless first half Peel put the visitors in front before Conner Duffin sealed the win with a screamer.

Dan Wooden grabbed a double as AFC Portchester cruised to a 3-0 win at ten-man AFC Stoneham. Wooden scored in the eighth minute and the hosts had a player sent off. Owen Fee stretched the Royals lead before Wooden struck again at the death.

Fareham battled to a 2-2 draw at Lymington Town.

Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Portland United.

In Division One United Services Portsmouth lost 2-1 in their top of the table clash at Hythe & Dibden.

Ten-man Moneyfields slumped to a 7-1 FA Trophy loss at Bristol Manor Farm.

Bognor had a much needed 2-0 Isthmian Premier win at home to Haringey.