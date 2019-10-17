Big Wessex League Premier games for Baffins Milton and AFC Portchester this weekend

Baffins Milton Rovers are relishing the chance to take on Wessex Premier leaders Alresford Town at the PMC Stadium.

Manager Steve Leigh will take encouragement from their FA Cup success against them earlier in the season.

'I regard Alresford are one of the big guns in our league,' said Leigh, whose side are fourth.

'They are paying top dollar and have some serious players.

'It is a free-hit for us because they will arrive as favourites.

'We had two very tough cup games against them, beating them in a replay.

'That shows we are capable of beating them.

'We are in a good place at the moment with a young side that is learning all the time.

'As long as they give 100 per cent, I am happy.'

The hosts are without suspended pair Tyler Moret and Jamie White.

Mick Catlin insists third-placed AFC Portchester will need to be at their best at Hamble Club.

The home side are just one point behind the Royals in the league.

'This is a big game between two teams who are going well,' said Catlin, whose men have rattled off five league wins on the trot.

'A win would see us put a bit of daylight between us and them.

'We are six games unbeaten and buoyed by our excellent FA Vase win at Cullompton.'

The visitors are missing Mike Turvey, Bradey Norton and Josh Warren, but Catlin hopes to have Dan Wooden and Jason Parish fit.

Fareham Town travel to Fleet Town looking to complete a league double over their hosts, having won 4-2 at Cams Alders.

Pete Stiles, however, is expecting to face a totally different Fleet on their own patch.

'They have strengthened since we last played them,' said Stiles.

'It is ironic that we have only played seven league games and they are one of the teams we have already played.

'We know we need to tighten up because we are shipping far too many goals.

'I am looking for us to get on a little winning run and to start climbing the table.

'Once you get yourself into the top eight it takes a bit of the pressure off.

'All the time you are in the bottom half the next point always seems more difficult to come by.'

Simon Woods and Ethan Jones are injury doubts and Lewis Stockford is not quite ready to return from his ankle ligament problems.

Horndean will have to shake off their midweek exertions as they cross the Solent to face Cowes Sports.

Michael Birmingham's side played extra time in their 2-2 FA Vase draw at Raynes Park Vale.

The two sides are set to replay at Five Heads Park next Tuesday.

In Division One in-form Petersfield Town - with 10 wins from 11 league and cup games - will fancy their chances of toppling leaders Downton at Love Lane (3pm).

United Services Portsmouth travel to Follands.