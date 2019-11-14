Birmingham’s warning as Horndean seek quickfire double over Wessex League leaders Alresford

Michael Birmingham has warned Horndean they will need to be at their best against Alresford Town at Five Heads Park (3pm).

‘We need to bring our 'A' game to this contest,' insisted the manager as Deans aim to complete a quickfire double over a Town side eight points clear at the top of the table.

'Alresford have only lost two games and dropped just six points so far this season.

'They are team packed full of experience and we can expect one heck of a tough game.’

One of Alresford’s two losses came at home to Horndean on October 26. After starting the season with six straight wins, the hosts’ 100 per cent record was ended by goals from Greg Peel and Connor Duffin.

Alresford’s only other loss was an amazing 7-1 thrashing at Fareham in their last away match three weeks ago.

Since then, they have beaten Hamble Club and Solent University at home to maintain hopes they can go one better than their Wessex runners-up places in 2013 and 2014.

'Our games against Alresford are always tough,’ Birmingham continued.

'If we are to stand any chance of beating them, we will have to match their work-rate and their honesty.

'They keep working until the 95th minute and we have to be prepared to do the same.

'We have to make sure that we go out and do ourselves justice.'

Birmingham hopes to have two or three experienced players back from injury as Horndean prepare for only their second league game since October 5.