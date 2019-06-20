Have your say

Freddie Read is the latest youngster released by Pompey to join Bognor.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper with the Rocks following his departure from Fratton Park last month.

Freddie Read. Picture: Joe Pepler

Read was not offered fresh terms with the Blues after completing a two-year scholarship with the academy.

Having had a short stint on loan at the Rocks last season, the midfield has subsequently moved to Nyewood Lane on a permanent basis.

The Southsea man follows Dan Smith through the Bognor arrival door.

The striker was not offered a new contract by Kenny Jackett after graduating through Pompey’s youth set-up.

Manager Jack Pearce told the Rocks’ website: ‘We have agreed terms with Freddie and we are delighted he is joining us.

‘We saw glimpses of his capabilities last season and we hope to help him develop.

‘The players we have managed to bring in so far gives us great encouragement going in to the new season.’

Read made two appearances for Pompey on their road to Checkatrade Trophy glory.