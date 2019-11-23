Bognor's impressive run comes to an end

Have your say

Bognor's impressive winning run ended as they slipped out of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 defeat away to National League South outfit Tonbridge Angels.

Goals by Joe Turner and Tom Derry put Bognor - who had won their previous eight matches - 2-0 down after 62 minutes.

James Crane gave the Isthmian premier division team hope by pulling one back with seven minutes left but they couldn't find an equaliser. In the BetVictor Southern League division one south, Moneyfields were held to a 2-2 draw by Frome Town at Dover Road.

Jack Maloney, Greg Peel and Bobby Scott all scored for Horndean in their 3-3 draw with Solent University in the Wessex League premier division.

Baffins Milton Rovers lost 3-0 at Bashley, while Fareham suffered a 3-1 defeat at Stoneham.

Chichester City warmed up for their FA Cup trip to Tranmere with a 3-2 win against Phoenix Sports Club in the Isthmian south east division.