Boss Pete Stiles wait to see what he will have at his disposal for Amesbury Wessex League trip after 'El Creekio' derby defeat at AFC Portchester

Fareham Town's Garry Moody was forced off through injury in the 'El Creekio' derby defeat at AFC Portchester. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Reds' 'El Creekio' derby Hampshire Senior Cup third round 2-0 defeat at AFC Portchester last night was compounded with defender Garry Moody forced off with a quad issue in the second half.

Boss Stiles will be forced into at least another change this weekend as Ryan Mackney, who started in Fareham's defeat at the Royals, begins a three-match suspension at Amesbury.

The Reds boss is now hoping he'll have no fresh injury concerns that crop up between now and the weekend as his squad recover from their 'El Creekio' derby defeat.

Stiles said: ‘We’ve got to do that (get the three points) but I’m going to wait to see what we’ve got after last night (AFC Portchester defeat).

‘There were a few injuries last night, Garry Moody has done his quad, he’s come off (against Portchester). I’ve now got Ryan Mackney suspended for three games.

‘We’ve just got to go up there, I don’t care if it’s 1-0, we’ve just got to get three points.

‘We don’t know how they’re going to be looking, whether they’ve got numbers up yet or what.’

Struggling Amesbury were forced to call off their scheduled trip to Moneyfields last weekend as they were unable to raise a team, with Stiles unaware of the current situation at their next opponents.