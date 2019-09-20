Brandon on verge of 2020 Paralympics after scoring for GB in European Blind Football Championships

BRANDON Coleman is on the verge of qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Paralympics.

The Waterlooville player was among the goalscorers as England qualified for Sunday’s European Blind Football Championships semi final in Rome.

He netted in a 3-0 win over Greece in GB’s final group game, which followed a 1-0 win over Germany and draws with France (0-0) and reigning Euro champions Russia (1-1). All four games were played on successive days in the Italian capital this week.

Coleman, 26, and his colleagues will now face the winner of tomorrow’s Spain v Turkey game for a place in next Tuesday’s final.

The prize is huge – both finalists automatically qualify for the 2020 Paralympics.

Having qualified as hosts in London 2012, England failed to make it through to the last Paralympics in Rio.

You can watch Sunday’s semi final by logging onto https://www.facebook.com/FISPIC