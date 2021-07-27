Jonah Ayunga, pictured in action for Hawks, has left Bristol Rovers for Morecambe. Picture: Dave Haines

League Two Gas have confirmed the Kenyan international's departure for League One Morecambe

Hawks were set to come up against their former striker in a pre-season fixture at the Memorial Stadium tonight (7pm).

As a result of his move to Rovers from Westleigh Park last summer, a clause was inserted into Ayunga's deal for Hawks to face Joey Barton's side in a friendly.

However, after his move to Morecambe was completed yesterday, Hawks will no longer come up against one of their former players.

Rovers moved for the 24-year-old after he plundered 19 goals in 35 appearances for Paul Doswell's National League South side in the 2019-20 season.

But following a deal believed to be in the region of £40,000 to take him to Bristol Rovers, Ayunga did not have his desired impact as his new club were relegated from League One.

The forward netted just twice in the league - both of which came in a 3-1 home triumph over Pompey - while his only other strike last term came in the EFL Trophy.