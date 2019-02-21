Butcher carves through Wicor defence to net treble as AFC Portchester earn 4-3 victory

Billy Butcher fired a hat-trick as AFC Portchester beat Wicor Mill 4-3 in the Portsmouth Sunday League senior division.

With both sides needing a win the game got off to a cagey start.

Jameson Arms (grey) beat Shelford Rovers 6-2 at Farlington in Portsmouth Sunday League division five. Jameson have been crowned champions with 14 wins from 14 games. Picture: Kevin Shipp

But as both teams settled in both teams had chances to take the lead.

It was Butcher who struck first only for his goal to be ruled out for offside but it wasn’t long before he struck again to put Portchester 1-0 up.

Wicor then drew level when Ashley Elliot scored from a corner.

Portchester regained their lead when a break down the left saw Lincoln Peppal cross for Butcher to rise highest and nod the ball in.

But it was an end-to-end game and Wicor drew level once again through Sam Kezack.

Wicor had more chances before the break but with Portchies keeper Jack Hampson making several great saves so they went in level at the break.

Then Wicor started the second half as they had finished the first half with plenty of pressure but it was Portchester who regained their lead after a quick break saw Lincoln Peppal score.

From the kick off a bad Portchester back pass saw Kezack score his second to make it 3-3.

Portchester then went down to 10 men when keeper Hampson went off injured.

But it was Butcher who was the hero of the day when he beat his marker to slot home for his hat-trick and secure all three points for Portchester.

The other game in this division saw Freehouse move away from the bottom after a 3-2 victory over Kerley Builders.

Freehouse Res closed the gap on second-placed Vesper to three points in division two after a convincing 8-0 win.

Mauro Morais helped himself to four of their goals with Bradley netting three and Alfie Fisher getting the other.

Owen Oliver was named man of the match.

In division three Football For Cancer faced Hatton Rover’s at Rugby Camp and it was their opponents that started the stronger carving out early chances but not threatening the FFC goal.

FFC gradually got into the game and began to take control. They opened the scoring when Mike Hart fired home. Further goals followed from Nathan New, Mike Hart again and an own goal, although Hatton did pull one back before the break giving a half-time score of 4-1 to FFC.

The second half followed the same pattern with Hatton again starting well but again FFC took control.

New scored two more to complete his hat-trick, with Dan Swan, Dale Clark and another unfortunate own goal making it 9-1 as FFC ran out worthy winners.

This saw them move up to second place behind Saturn Royale who lost 4-2 to FC Lakeside.

Lakeside goals arrived from Fred Goldring and a Kane Green hat-trick.

In division three Co-op Dragons faced Portchester Res who had beaten them heavily several weeks previously and although only managing to field a bare 11 ran out 5-2 winners with goals from Ethan Hathi (two), Richie Norman (two) and Sean Carter.

In division four AFC Lovedean are hunting down the top two after a 9-0 victory over Freehouse A.

Freehouse were the better side in the first half but Lovedean managed to go into the break with a 2-0 lead thanks to Luke Thomas.

A change in formation saw Lovedean score another seven goals in the first 30 minutes of the second half and it was Luke Thomas who was having an amazing day scoring all the goals.

With Jameson Arms already crowned champions of division five the race is on for second spot and a 4-3 victory over Quays saw Portsville Park give themselves a chance. They have now four wins on the bounce.

On target for Portsville were Reece Golden, Sheldon Chester, Arron Brown and Sam Redman.

Jameson continued their 100-percent record after a 6-2 triumph over Shelford Rovers.