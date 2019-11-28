Can Infinity beat the amazing Hampshire Premier League record held by Locks Heath?

Infinity face another tough challenge in their bid to create Hampshire Premier League history this weekend.

Danny Thompson charged his squad back in pre-season with going the whole of the 2019/20 league campaign unbeaten.

It is a feat never previously achieved in the 12-season history of the HPL.

Last weekend Infinity passed possibly their hardest test of the campaign by going to reigning champions and current table-toppers Bush Hill and drawing 2-2.

Now they lock horns with third-placed Paulsgrove for the first time this season.

Infinity have so far won 10 and drawn two matches - 12 down and another 18 to go in a bid to rewrite the record books, therefore.

Locks Heath hold the HPL record for the fewest ever losses in a season.

They only suffered one defeat in 32 matches en route to lifting their only HPL title in 2012/13.

And that loss - a 3-0 setback at Liss - was recorded in their very first game!

That was the season Ryan Lock (29) and Jordan Neal (24) shared over 50 league goals as Locks took the league by storm.

Long-serving Fareham favourite Ash Tattersall was also a major factor in the title win, scoring 13 league goals.

Four times in an HPL season has a team lost just twice.

Liphook were the first to achieve the feat in being crowned champions in 2011/12.

Baffins Milton did it twice in winning the title in 2013/14 and 2016/17.

And Bush Hill only lost twice in 2017/18 - though they still missed out on the title to champions Paulsgrove (three defeats).

Last season Bush lost four times in winning the title - one fewer than second-placed Infinity.

The only club in HPL history to have lost more games and still won the title were Hamble Club, who lost five times in 2014/15.

Goals could certainly be on the menu this weekend.

Last season, the two games between Infinity and Paulsgrove produced 15 goals,

Danny Phillips scored twice in each game as Infinity completed the double - winning 4-3 away and 5-3 at home.

Moneyfields bid to extend their 100 per cent start to their first ever HPL Division 1 season into double figures this weekend.

They aim for a 10th straight success against rock bottom AFC Petersfield, who have only collected one point out of a possible 30. And that was against fellow strugglers Netley back on September 21.