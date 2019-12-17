Can you spot yourself in these football team pictures from December 1977?
All these images appeared in the Sports Mail in December 42 years ago.
1. Portsmouth RN, December 77
Portsmouth RN. Division 2 of the Hampshire League. Back (from left): J Bell, D Horton, J OConnell, D Hammong, A McLinski, A Carlisle, G Harvey, G Barrs. Front: L Rees, J Gibson, J Stevenson, S Littlefair, W Walker
GOSPORT COLTS U15s: Collingwood League. Back (from left): Mark Burgess, Nigel Cardinal, Gary Kitchen, Glen Murray, Stuart Wright. Middle: Kevin Ward, Martin Drage, Howard Box, John Evans, Stuart Rogers (manager). Front: Simon Hawkins, Mark Heather, Stephen Blans, Paul Summers.
Portsmouth Schools under-13s: Back (from left): C McBride (Salterns), D Brewer (Salterns), S Elley (City), R Pitt (City), P Marks (City), I Smith (City), T Bryant (Priory). Front: R McPhearson (Salterns), T Moody (City), N Cattermole (City), S Goodeve (Mayfield), P Vaughan (Priory)
Leigh Park United: Portsmouth League Premier Division. Back (from left): Trevor Plumbley, Jim Farrell, Peter Rogers, Stephen Cade, Dick Cade, Phil Camfield. Front: Rob Thompson, Paul Squibb, Niky Burden, Mick Metcalfe, Dave Emery