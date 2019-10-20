Caretaker boss praises Moneyfields for vast improvement on previous trip to Bristol Manor Farm

Joint caretaker-manager Gavin Spurway praised his Moneyfields players despite a 1-0 loss at Bristol Manor Farm in Southern League Division One South.

It was a massive improvement from the visitors who had lost 7-1 to the same opponents in the FA Trophy a few weeks ago.

Spurway was pleased with the added resilience shown by his team.

He also felt with a little more quality in the final third they could have got something.

'In the first half we created three or four clear cut chances,' said Spurway.

'We failed to take them and their goalkeeper pulled off some excellent saves.

'On another day we could easily have gone in at half-time with two or three goals under our belt.

'We just lacked a little bit of quality in the final third.

'To be fair Manor Farm came out stronger in the second half.

'When they finally scored their winner we were a bit sloppy.'

The decisive goal arrived 15 minutes from the end.

Lewis Bamford skipped past two defenders inside the Moneyfields area and, though goalkeeper Lloyd Thomas saved well, the rebound was put away.

'I couldn't have asked for any more from the players,' said Spurway.

'They worked their socks off.

'It was a big improvement on our last visit.

'Slowly we are starting to get players back and are getting stronger.

'Ryan Pennery is a good example and is getting sharper each game he plays.

'Soon we will have everyone back and there will be no excuses.'

Moneyfields expect to sign Michael Finch from Lymington Town in the next few days.

'We have got good attacking options but have nothing to change it,' said Spurway.

'Finch is a good player and can play anywhere across the top.

'He makes good runs from in behind and can cause defences some problems in our league.'

Moneyfields are in Southern League action again tonight with a trip to Melksham (7.45pm).

