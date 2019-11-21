Carter calling on his Moneyfields squad to ‘stand up and be prepared to battle’ ahead of home game with leaders Frome

Dave Carter wants Moneyfields to come out fighting as they take on Southern League Division One South leaders Frome Town at Dover Road (3pm).

The home side will need to produce a much improved performance following their 5-1 thrashing at Highworth.

Carter accepts there can be no hiding place, admitting: ‘We need to rediscover our fighting spirit.

'Over the last four years as a team we have always scrapped and been able to grind out points.

'It has been difficult this season and we need to regain a little bit of confidence from somewhere.

'A good performance against Frome will be a start.

'Players need to stand up and be prepared to battle for the team.

'The next two games are tough with a local derby against Sholing to follow on Tuesday.

'Players can't hide and need to show they are up for the challenge.

'I need all the players out there wanting to win badly, prepared to fight for each other.

'You can't expect to win games when you are carrying three or four players.

'Frome will be a tough ask but we have to step up to the plate.'

Carter has struggled all season to put a consistent starting eleven on the pitch.

Once again he is hindered by an injury to experienced defender Brett Poate.

He was forced off early at Highworth and is expected to be out for at least four weeks.

Striker Steve Hutchings is serving the last of a three-game suspension.

'These are two big players for us and a big miss,' said Carter.

Jamie Ford is likely to slot in in central defence.

'Having to chop and change the team every week doesn't help,' said Carter.

'We must put the Highworth defeat behind us and start showing our true worth again.

'There is a need to show a lot more resilience.

'At the moment teams look like they can score against every time they attack.

'That is not like us because in the past we have been a team that doesn't concede many goals.

'We need to cut out the individual errors and stop shooting ourselves in the foot.'

Mickey Finch has returned to Lymington Town after his late call-off from the Highworth trip.

Carter has pledged to bring players in to strengthen his squad.

That so far, however, has proved difficult.

'It is an awkward time just before Christmas with players settled at their clubs,' he explained. ' Also, we don't have a big budget to attract them.

'We need players who are good enough to play in our league and also committed enough to do the travelling involved.'

Frome have only lost once in 15 league games this season - a 2-1 home defeat to Slimbridge on September 24.

They have won their last four league outings, conceding just once, to move five points clear at the top.

Second placed Thatcham, though, do possess four games in hand.