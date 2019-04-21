Dave Carter expects Moneyfields to bounce back in their Southern League division one south Hampshire derby at Fleet Town (3pm).

The Dover Road outfit threw away a great opportunity to cement their place in the play-offs with a 3-3 draw against Cirencester Town on Saturday.

The hosts led 3-1 with 10 minutes remaining only to concede two late goals.

It leaves Moneys with work to do to ensure they finish in the top five.

The result kept them in fourth spot but just two points ahead of sixth-placed Winchester City with two games remaining.

Carter is confident his side can do the business at basement-side Fleet.

However, he is not expecting an easy game.

‘It is a derby so they will be up for causing an upset,' said the Moneyfields boss.

‘Recently they beat second-placed Yate so we know that they can be dangerous opponents.

‘After throwing away two points at the weekend I know our players will be up for it.

‘A win will virtually seal our place in the play-offs.'

Moneyfields were left kicking themselves after letting play-off rivals Cirencester off the hook.

They looked to be cruising to three points but once again paid the price for poor defending.

A Steve Hutchings double and Lloyd Rowlatt’s strike put the home side in the driving seat.

The visitors’ final goal arrived two minutes into stoppage-time as Moneys wilted in the blazing sunshine.

Carter was left frustrated by the draw.

He added: ‘We played well only to throw two points away at the end.

‘It was poor defending again for all three of their goals.

‘In fairness Cirencester should have been dead and buried long before that.

‘We knew it was important not to conceded early in the second half after going in two goals up at the break.

‘Unfortunately we conceded a penalty through a couple of bad decisions.

‘Then we restored our two goal lead only to drop points with the last kick of the game.

‘We had been in full control of the game.

‘In the first half our early goal gave us a lot of confidence and we played some terrific football.

‘We have to learn to see games out after getting into a great position.’