Carter rues ‘frustrating’ late postponement as his Moneyfields return is delayed by downpour

Dave Carter was forced to put his return to Moneyfields as manager on hold after their Southern League Premier South game against Slimbridge was called off at the last minute.

Carter completed a U-turn in midweek after resigning a month ago to take a break from football.

Chairman Pete Seiden had said the door would remain open for Carter if he wanted to reconsider after going on holiday.

The pair met in midweek after Carter flew back from Thailand and it was agreed that Carter would again take up the reins.

But a combination of poor weather and a quick decision from the match referee scuppered his first game back.

That, weather permitting, will now be tomorrow night when Moneyfields are due to host Aldershot Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Both Moneyfields and visitors Slimbridge were frustrated by the referee's decision.

Carter is adamant that the game could have taken place.

'It is very frustrating for both teams,' he said.

'The referee made his decision after a downpour and nearly two hours before kick-off.

'He said there was standing water on the pitch and the forecast was for further rain in the next two hours.

'There was a good breeze out there and that would have taken the water off the pitch.

'We could see just one area, as you came out of the tunnel, where the water was.

'There was no standing water in the goalmouths.

'He could at least have given it to 2pm and see if it changed.

'Then at least it would have given it the best possible chance

'There was no consultation with the groundsman

'We wanted to play and you have to feel for Slimbridge who had travelled two hours to the game.

'It turned out to be a wasted journey.

'The referee didn't even have the respect to explain his decision to their manager after they had travelled all that way.

'He just collected his fee, got in his car and drove off.

'It was very disappointing.

'The one positive is that at least we didn't ruin our pitch by playing on it.'