Chance to shine at Fratton Park

PlayFootball are gearing up to host their big Fratton Park event.

They will give the fans and the Portsmouth community the chance to play at the home of Pompey.

Adults (age 16 plus) can enter.

PlayFootball will host a six-a-side event and an 11-a-side tournament.

The action takes place on the Tuesday, May 22.

In the evening they will host a six-a-side event and it is just £50 per team– allowing up to nine players per team.

On the same date the Portsmouth Community Corporate 11-a-side takes place during the day.

It will be for 24 players.

PlayFootball expect places to go fast, if one business enters all 24 that is fine, or if multiple businesses put a couple of people in they are also happy and can make a dream team out of them!

The idea is just to get people playing together on the pitch.

It will be a rare opportunity for people who dream of playing at Fratton Park.

This is £40 per person and each person receives a free drink in the bar afterwards, as well as an Adidas kit top to keep.

For both teams, players can book and pay by calling 02392 651426 selecting option one to make their spot secure.