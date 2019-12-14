Have your say

A stoppage-time goal saw Chelmsford dump the Hawks out of the FA Trophy at Melbourne Park.

Billy Knott gave the Clarets a first-half lead with a cracking first-time volley.

Danny Kedwell levelled the scores nine minutes after the break with a thunderous 30-yard free-kick.

But Robbie Simpson popped up with a late winner for the hosts.

Visiting keeper Ross Worner pulled off an excellent save on four minutes to keep out a Michael Chambers header at the far post.

But the Hawks responded well. Jonah Ayunga and Wes Fogden combined, before the latter’s shot was turned behind for a corner by keeper Sam Howes.

However, it was the Clarets who took the lead on 16 minutes with a spectacular strike.

A long throw into the Hawks area was headed out by Danny Kedwell.

Yet the ball fell to Knott on the edge of the penalty area and he unleashed a ferocious unstoppable volley into the top left hand corner of the net.

Kedwell fired a speculative 20-yard effort over the bar as Paul Doswell’s side looked for a response.

Howes once again did well in the home goal when parrying away an Ayunga cross as Kedwell lurked.

The Hawks then missed a glorious chance to level in the 37th minute after Ayunga was fouled inside the area.

Howes went down to his right to keep out Kedwell’s weak spot-kick.

The Hawks grabbed an equaliser nine minutes after the restart.

A foul on Ayunga earned the visitors a free-kick 30 yards out and Kedwell thundered in a shot which took a slight deflection past Howes.

On 58 minutes Tarbuck replaced Fogden.

Three minutes later, Dean Beckwith made an important interception to prevent Robbie Simpson getting in for the hosts.

There was an escape for the Hawks when Knott blasted over the top with the goal at his mercy.

But deep into stoppage-time Simpson drilled a left-foot shot past Worner into the bottom corner of the net.