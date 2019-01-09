Chelsea are closing in on the signing of AC Milan's Argentine striker, Manchester United open talks with Barcelona over former Liverpool playmaker - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's turning into a very interesting transfer window. Here is today's Rumour Mill. Don't forget to refresh to update. Gonzalo Higuain Chelsea to finalise deal for Gonzalo Higuain and Serie A side want Southampton striker - our live Premier League blog Horsham show a different side to ‘win ugly’ in the play-off race at ten-man Faversham Town