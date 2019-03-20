Chichester City Ladies back on track with gr-eight win over C & K Basildon

Have your say

Aaron Smith saluted Chichester City Ladies’ showing as they got back on track in the FA Women’s National League.

City ended a run of three successive defeats by thumping C & K Basildon 8-0.

Molly Clark led the charge netting four times in the rout.

Substitute Sara Tubby was at the double while Jess Lewry and Kim Stenning completed the emphatic victory.

And Chi boss Smith was full of praise for the ‘outstanding’ performance.

He said: ‘It was no big secret that we’d lost the last three on the bounce.

‘I’d never had that as a manager, a lot of the players hadn’t had it and we had to find a way to deal with it psychologically.

‘The last few weeks have been difficult, through the whole club, but to put on a performance like we did was outstanding.

‘We always seem to talk about the chances we create but don’t finish them, well we did against Basildon.

‘We took our chances, played completely professionally and I’m proud of the players.’

Chi had to wait until 26 minutes for the opener and took control from that point.

Lewry dusted herself down following a foul in the area to slot the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Stenning side-footed home her first goal for the club three minutes later.

Clark then chipped in with a quickfire double to put Chichester 4-0 up at the break.

City matched their first half efforts, adding another four goals after the restart.

Clark completed her hat-trick after 63 minutes before Tubby got on the scoresheet minutes after being introduced.

Tubby was teed up by Clark soon after then the latter rounded off the scoring late on.

Chichester face a tricky trip to leaders Coventry United at Daventry Town on Sunday March 31.