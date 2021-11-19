City of Portsmouth Sunday League: Picture special and all the latest from across the divisions and cup competitions

Paddy Bryant’s spectacular lob from distance fired them 1-0 in front. Levi Hodgekinson then converted a second-half penalty to wrap up all three points for AFC Eastney.

Fenix missed a penalty of their own as they looked for a way back into the match, but it ended 2-0 with Eastney's Mitchell Knowler the star performer, writes PAUL OASTLER.

Both Dan Langley and Connor Shaw hit hat-tricks as AFC Eastney's Reserves romped to an emphatic 13-0 Adelaide Cup win over King George Rovers.

Louis Stothard and Jack Goodman weighed in with two goals each in the crushing double-figure victory, while Dean Edwards, Dan Labruyere and Billy Tee all got in on the act for Eastney's reserve side.

Jay Saunders helped himself to five goals in Padnell Rovers' 13-1 win over AFC Fairfield Reserves.

Padnell's Alex Marenghi and Joe Spencer weighed with with trebles apiece with Jordan Derry and Alfie Johnson also netting.

Co-Op Dragons were on the end of a 9-1 drubbing at the hands of Prince of Wales in Division 4.

Prince's Lee Tigwell and Mark Whitwick hit hat-tricks while Lewis Kilford netted twice. The scoring was not done there as Glyn Cooper adding a ninth for rampant Prince of Wales.

Hat-tricks seemed to be the order of the day across the divisions and cup competitions, with Horndean Hawks' Jake Burfoot and Oliver McCormack bagging trebles in their 9-1 Adelaide Cup win over Co-Op Dragons Reserves.

Taylor Hammon (two) and Sam Bruce rounded off the scoring in Hawks' resounding cup triumph.

Division 6 side Hatton Rovers continued their fine form by defeating league above Waterlooville Wanderers Reserves in the Adelaide Cup.

Mark Chukwuma got both goals as Hatton sprang a cup surprise to progress to the next round.

Southletico also secured their Adelaide Cup progress, but only after a thrilling 5-4 extra-time victory over AFC Fairfields.

Father and son Dave and Harry Hatherley are proving quite the double act, netting twice, with Clayton Saunders getting the other goal to see Southletico through.

Portchester Royals spurned their chance to go top of the Division 3 standings after being held to a 4-4 draw by Horndean United at Farlington.

Barry Jeans (three) and Harry Bevan bagged Horndean's goals while Joe Hall, Jae Rutherford, Rob Massam and Tom Webb were on the scoresheet for the Royals.

Bransbury Wandered claimed a tense 4-3 penalties victory over North End Lions in a thrilling London Cup encounter.

After ending 2-2 in normal time, with Lewis Garfoot getting both Bransbury goals, Wanderers held their nerve in the shoot-out to emerge victorious.

1. King George Rovers (blue) v AFC Eastney Reserves action Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

2. AFC Eastney Reserves celebrate another goal Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

3. AFC Eastney Reserves duo all smiles after netting another goal Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales

4. King George Rovers v AFC Eastney Reserves action Picture: Kevin Shipp Photo: Kevin Shipp Photo Sales