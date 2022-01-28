City of Portsmouth Sunday League picture special: Hatton Rovers, Pelham Arms, Spartan Athletic and King George Rovers all feature

In Division 6, Hatton Rovers were thumping 6-1 winners over Pelham Arms while in the battle of the bottom two teams in the table, Spartan Athletic were 4-2 victors against basement boys King George Rovers.
Both matches were played on Farlington Playing Fields and action from both fixtures in included in this picture gallery.
Spartan Athletic v King George Rovers (blue)
Spartan Athletic v King George Rovers (blue)
Spartan Athletic v King George Rovers (blue)
Hatton Rovers (yellow) v Pelham Arms
