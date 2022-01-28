A Spartan Athletic player rounds the King George Rovers goalkeeper in his side's City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 6 4-2 win last weekend Picture: Mike Cooter

City of Portsmouth Sunday League picture special: Hatton Rovers, Pelham Arms, Spartan Athletic and King George Rovers all feature

It was another bumper weekend of action in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

By Lewis Mason
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:35 pm

In Division 6, Hatton Rovers were thumping 6-1 winners over Pelham Arms while in the battle of the bottom two teams in the table, Spartan Athletic were 4-2 victors against basement boys King George Rovers.

Both matches were played on Farlington Playing Fields and action from both fixtures in included in this picture gallery.

