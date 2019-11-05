Have your say

Craig MacGillivray misses out as Pompey tonight host struggling Southend.

The first-choice keeper is sidelined by an injury, opening the door for Alex Bass to make his third Football League appearance.

That represents one of two changes initiated by Kenny Jackett’s for the visit of a Southend side led by former Blues skipper Sol Campbell.

The other alteration sees Gareth Evans drop to the bench in favour of Ellis Harrison.

Harrison will form a two-pronged strikeforce with John Marquis, with Jackett apparently reverting to a 4-4-2.

Brett Pitman is back following injury and takes his place among the substitutes, with Luke McGee serving as Bass’ back up.

James Bolton drops out of the 18-man squad, following his cameo from the bench against Oxford United on Saturday.

Pompey: Bass, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Williams, Close, Naylor, Curtis, Harrison, Marquis.

Subs: McGee, Evans, Pitman, Downing, Harness, Cannon, Haunstrup.