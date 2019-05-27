Have your say

Mike Carter wants to see the Crazy Gang spirit return to Gosport Borough next season.

The combative midfielder returned to Borough after being unable to commit to morning training at the Hawks in the new campaign.

It will be Carter’s third spell at Privett Park having played for them in National League South after joining from Sholing in 2014.

When Borough suffered financial problems at the start of 2017 he joined the Hawks.

He returned to Borough for a brief loan spell midway through last season as part of his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Now he feels creating a good team spirit will be the key to bringing success back to Borough.

‘Returning to Borough seemed a good fit after I couldn’t commit to the Hawks,’ said Carter.

‘I know Lee Molyneaux and worked well with him for the last few years.

‘Chairman Iain McInnes also impressed me with the way he wants to go about things.

‘I fancy the challenge and am excited about the players they are hoping to bring in.

‘For the last couple of years Borough have struggled to stay up.

‘It is a great opportunity to help them turn the corner because I haven’t come here to be involved in another relegation battle.

‘When I was at the club before we had a fantastic Crazy Gang spirit within the group.

‘It was the willingness to work extra hard for each other that brought success.’

Molyneaux has wasted little time strengthening the Borough squad.

Apart from Carter he has also recruited Hawks duo Ryan Woodford and Theo Lewis along with Matt Partridge from Salisbury FC.

Further signings are expected sooner rather than later.

Carter added: ‘Our league looks very open next season.

‘We want to be challenging at the top because the aim is to get the club back into National League South.’