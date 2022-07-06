A fan-led campaign has been launched to build a bronze statue of Portsmouth FC stalwart Jimmy Dickinson.

The tribute to the one-club hero and all time record appearance holder – 845 matches – is planned to coincide with the clubs’ 125th anniversary, in 2023/2024.

Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) has donated £25,000 of the £125,000 needed for the monument.

Jimmy Dickinson at Fratton Park for a match against Charlton Athletic in November 1963 Picture: Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ashley Brown, PST board member, said Dickinson is the perfect person to be honoured.

He told The News: ‘Jimmy is a true legend in Portsmouth’s rich history.

‘We think now is the perfect time to push forward with the project and commemorate him forever.’

Jimmy Dickinson in August 1963 Picture: Lemmon/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Mr Brown said if the funds are raised, a life-and-a-quarter size statue of Dickinson will be built outside Fratton Park, in the north west corner.

There are plans for a communal meeting point, and the statue will be engineered so it can be moved if the stadium undergoes redevelopment.

Mr Brown added said the former left-half embodied everything about Pompey and its fans.

‘I was told of Jimmy’s famous past with the club when I was young, and how he epitomised everything about the football club’, he added.

‘He was a true gentleman, and played with his heart on his sleeve.

‘Everything about Jimmy is Portsmouth Football Club; his passion, his commitment, and his loyalty.’

Critically acclaimed London-based sculptor Douglas Jennings will create the piece.

He previously produced a statues of Graham Taylor, for Watford FC, Johnny Haynes, and George Cohen, for Fulham FC.

Portsmouth Football Team. Back row (left to right): Ray Pointer, Norman Piper, Fred Smith, George Ley, Mike Trebilcock, Nick Jennings, Roger Davidson. Middle row: Ray Hiron, Eoin Hand, Mick Travers, Jim Storrie (captain), John Milkins, David Munks, Harry Harris, Colin Blant, Tommy Youlden. Front row: Albert McCann, Gordon Neave, Jimmy Dickinson, George Smith, Ron Tindall, Bobby Campbell, Tony Barton and Brian Bromley.

Mr Jennings said he went through hundreds of photos with Dickinson’s family during his research, and cannot wait to get started.

He said: ‘It was interesting researching Jimmy, and his loyalty to Portsmouth FC absolutely deserves a statue.

‘Jimmy has a great face to sculpt, and has some real character.

‘I’m relishing the opportunity.’

Dickinson played for Portsmouth between 1946 and 1965, with the club being crowned champions of England in back to back years – seasons 1948/49 and 1949/50.

As well as his 48 caps for England, Dickinson was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 1964 for services to football.

Jimmy Dickinson is already immortalised on the seats of the Fratton End, but the campaign is for a bronze statue to be built outside the ground. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.

He died in 1982, aged 57.

Mike Whittle, board member for Pompey History Society, said Dickinson was instrumental during the Blues’ most successful era.

He said: ‘We're proud to be involved in this project alongside the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and our chosen artist, who is going to produce an excellent lasting memory at Fratton Park.’

Dickinson is immortalised on the Fratton End seats.

Donald Vass, PST treasurer, is confident the fans will support the campaign.

He said: ‘Pompey supporters have got previous form for coming together and making things happen when they’ve got a project they believe in.

‘We know the fanbase is going to swing behind this and bring it to life.’

Chairman Michael Eisner said the project is a perfect way to kickstart the anniversary celebrations.

He added: ‘Since I have been Chairman, I have come to know of his greatness as a player, for both Pompey and England, and his enormous contribution to the club in other roles.