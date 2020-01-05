Have your say

Hayling United boss Dan Bishop spoke of his pride after his side recorded an impressive Hampshire Premier League Senior Division triumph at Fleetlands.

The sixth-placed Humbugs ran out 4-1 winners on their travels to ensure they made the perfect start to 2020.

Fleetlands' Tommmy Woodward battles for the ball. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-6)

Adam Clark – from the penalty spot – and George Rough netted in the first half before Jack Bishop struck twice after the restart to round off the victory.

It was a result that left Dan Bishop delighted, but he is refusing to get too carried away with a hectic run of fixtures to come over the next few weeks.

‘It was a good win that we deserved,’ beamed Bishop.

‘We set up with a game plan to be brave going forward and pin their full-backs back so they couldn’t cause us any damage.

‘We came out very worthy winners in the end.

‘One of the big things that I’ve said all season is about how fit we are.

‘It made such a big difference. (against Feetlands)

‘They were absolutely blowing towards the end of the game, whereas our lads looked fresh throughout the 90 minutes.

‘We are what we are, we’re still a work in progress.

‘But boys have really adapted well.

‘They’ve learnt so quickly what this level is all about, I’m really proud of them.

‘That was the first of five games in 14 days for us.

‘One win does not mean anything, but after the five games to come I might have a different tone.’

Harry Frost was fouled in the area, with Clark slamming home the resulting penalty to put Hayling ahead after 26 minutes.

Rough then doubled the lead seven minutes before the break but Matt Andrews pulled one back for the hosts on the hour.

Hayling were not to be denied and Jack Bishop struck on 65 and 68 minutes to round off the victory for the Humbugs.

It was a result and performance that Fleetlands manager Rich Bessey was left than impressed with, though.

He was seething with the effort from his side in the defeat.

‘The lads did not turn up,’ said Bessey.

‘Hayling are a well organised, well trained side.

‘Dan Bishop has got them superb and that’s credit to him.

‘But as well as they played, we played the worst we’ve done all season.

‘We had four or five really poor performances from individuals.

‘As a team, we were horrendous.

‘We’re lucky it was only four goals.

‘With the way we played and they came away with six or seven goals, you would not have questioned it.’