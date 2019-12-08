Dan Strugnell’s arrival at Gosport Borough has further strengthened Lee Molyneaux’s Hawks 'old boys club’ at Privett Park.

The 27-year-old defender joined Borough last Friday - a day after his departure from Dorchester Town by 'mutual consent’ was revealed.

Strugnell was unveiled as Dorchester's marquee signing last summer and was expected to be a key cog in the Magpies' defence this season.

However, after signing a two-year deal, he left having played just 20 games.

Strugnell is the 10th player who appeared for Hawks in the National League last season to appear for Gosport this term following the appointment of ex-Hawks coach Molyneaux as the Borough boss.

Strugnell made 33 league appearances for Lee Bradbury’s relegated side in 2018/19.

Current Gosport players Rory Williams (38 league outings), Theo Lewis (35), Ben Dudsinski (29) and Ryan Woodford (27) were also regulars for the Hawks last term.

Josh Huggins (14), Mike Carter (14) and Matt Paterson (12) also appeared, while Brian Stock - who recently came out of retirement to help Gosport win at Tiverton - made 22 NL appearances.

The 10th player to appear for Hawks in the league last term who has turned out for Borough this season is Marley Ridge. The midfielder, currently on loan at Privett Park, made just two league appearances for Hawks in 2018/19.

Of Gosport’s starting line-up against Yate at the weekend, six were at Hawks last season.