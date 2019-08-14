Have your say

Dave Carter is glad the long wait is finally over as Moneyfields get their season started with a long trip to Bideford on Saturday (3pm).

The Southern League division one south is one of the last leagues to get under way in the country.

Carter admits it has been frustrating hanging around.

‘It has been odd because we haven't been able to arrange friendlies in the last two weeks,’ he said.

‘There has been no-one we can play against because they have already started.

‘All we were able to do was keep training.

‘We will all be glad to get going.

‘It is strange because now we have to play seven games in the first three weeks.

‘Although we start with one of our longest trips it is good to get it out of the way early.’

Moneyfields reached the play-offs last season and Carter is looking to repeat that again this time around.

During the summer he made some important additions to his squad.

He has brought in Scott Donnelly and Duncan Cully from Hayes & Yeading.

Prolific goalscorer Ryan Pennery moved from Gosport Borough, as did midfielder Conor Hoare.

Young recruits include goalkeeper Jake Hallett, from Salisbury, and Conor York an ex-AFC Bournemouth scholar who was at AFC Totton last season.

Carter also has the backbone of experience from last season in the shape of Brett Poate, Sam Pearce and Lewis Fennemore.

'I like to think we have added more strength in depth,’ added Carter.

‘Donnelly and Cully won the equivalent Central Division with Hayes last season and that experience will be invaluable

‘Both have been superb in the pre-season games.

‘It is a shame that Donnelly will miss the opening games with a foot injury.’

Striker Steve Hutchings is also ruled out for the first fortnight with a five-match ban.

Carter accepts the second season in the league will be more difficult but is optimistic his side can challenge again at the top.

‘It is a long season and there is a lot to do,’ said Carter.

‘We must try and replicate the form we showed in the last two years when we went on long unbeaten runs.’