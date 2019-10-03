Have your say

Dave Carter has quit as manager of Moneyfields after four years in charge at the Dover Road club.

The now former Dover Road boss has cited increased work pressures for his decision to walk away from the Southern League outfit just weeks into the new season.

Carter said: ‘In recent weeks work demands and increased football pressures have taken its toll.

'I feel the time is right to step away.

'Moneyfields is a fantastic club and I wish them all the best for the future.

'There are a lot of good people at the club.

'Personally, I am going to take a little bit of much-needed time out.

'In my 14 years of management at Horndean and Moneyfields I have given it my all.

'Anyone who knows me knows that I wear my heart on my sleeve.

'I love non-league football and will still be around.'

After moving from Horndean, Carter guided Moneyfields into the Southern League for the first time in their history.

They made the division one south play-offs last season after narrowly missing out in their first year at the higher level.

However, injuries and suspensions have hit hard at the start of this term.

Moneyfields have already exited the FA Cup and FA Trophy and also find themselves third from bottom of the league.

The manager-less team face a long trip to Barnstaple Town in the league on Saturday.